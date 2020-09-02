WINDSOR, ONT. -- United States Customs and Border Protection’s Detroit field office has seen a spike in weapons and ammo seizures since COVID-19 related travel restrictions were implemented in late March.

From March 21 to Aug. 21 CBP officers across all Michigan ports of entry have seized 81 firearms and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

Of the firearms seized there were 58 pistols, 12 revolvers, seven rifles, and four shotguns.

This is up from the 62 firearms seized in the fiscal year of 2019.

Current export regulations issued by the Department of State requires travelers with a personally owned firearm to file electronic export information through the automated export system prior to leaving the U.S.

This includes travelers temporarily taking their firearms or ammunition abroad for hunting or sport-related purposed.

The border is currently only open for essential travel and trade.