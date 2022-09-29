U.S. Ambassador to Canada visits Windsor-Essex

The U.S. Ambassador to Canada visited Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

David Cohen toured the Buxton National Historic Site and visited important links between our two countries including the Ambassador Bridge and the Gordie Howe Bridge, getting an update on the progress.

CTV News Windsor’s Rich Garton sat down with the ambassador for a wide ranging interview, covering the shared border, Windsor and Detroit’s special relationship when it comes to the auto sector and the stalled Nexus program enrollment.

Highlights of the exclusive sit down will air Thursday on CTV News Windsor at 6.