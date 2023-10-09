Windsor

    • Two youths charged with assault in Tecumseh Park

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

    Chatham-Kent police have arrested two teens wanted on warrants in an assault investigation at Tecumseh Park.

    Officers took the two youth into custody on Saturday following an assault investigation that occurred on Oct. 1 at the park.

    Both of the youths have been charged with aggravated assault.

    Both were released with a future court date of Dec. 4.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News