

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two women and are possibly looking for two men after a stolen van flipped in a downtown alley.

Police received a report of a white Dodge Caravan being stolen from a residence in the 3300 block of Bloomfield Road on Thursday at about 3:30 p.m.

At about 7:15 p.m., officers received information that the stolen vehicle had been spotted in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Highland Avenue.

Patrol units attended the area and spotted the stolen van in the area of McDougall Avenue near Giles Boulevard East.

Patrol units activated their cruiser emergency lights, but the van driver fled the area.

Responding officers were able to confirm that there were several occupants inside the stolen vehicle.

Police say the stolen van continued to be operated in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, officers did not continue a pursuit.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. a patrol unit was flagged down by citizens who advised a van had been involved in a single motor vehicle collision in an alley located between the 1500 block of Victoria Avenue and Dougall Avenue.

Officers attended and confirmed the involved van was indeed the stolen vehicle. The van had collided with a garage, then struck a hydro pole and a fence, coming to a rest flipped upside down.

The occupants had fled the van on foot.

The van then caught fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Officers converged in the area and interviewed several witnesses.

Two adult women, a 23-year-old from Belle River and a 21-year-old from Windsor, were located and arrested near the scene. They face charges of possession of stolen property.

Further investigation identified a 21-year-old man from Windsor who had fled the scene and is believed to be the involved driver. Investigators believe a second adult male occupant also fled the scene after the collision.

Officers from the Property Crimes Unit continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.