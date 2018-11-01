

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male are each charged with uttering threats and extortion after a St. Josephs High School in Windsor’s east side was placed under a hold secure on Wednesday.

Police responded to the secondary school on Clover Street for a report of threats and harassment around 12:30 p.m.

Staff said a student received threatening and harassing messages over social media messaging application.

The nature of the threats prompted staff and authorities to use the hold and secure measure and more police vehicles were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Suspects were identified and arrested at separate locations in the city without incident and the hold and secure was lifted at 2:15 p.m.

The two youths cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.