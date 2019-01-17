

Essex County OPP say two people have died after a vehicle drove into Lake Erie at the Colchester Harbour.

OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS, Essex Fire and Rescue Service, Kingsville Fire Department and a United States Coast Guard helicopter responded to the incident on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle entered the water via the boat launch ramp and was removed with the assistance of a local towing company.

Police say two occupants found within the vehicle were transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

OPP have identified the occupants of the vehicle as a man, Bing Chen,56, from Windsor and a woman, Yan Li, 33, of Windsor.

Members of the Essex County Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Inspector Scott Moore of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch continue to investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.