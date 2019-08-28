

Two Windsor residents are facing charges after police say they were caught with open liquor and drugs in Colchester Park.

Essex County OPP officers were conducting foot patrol at the Colchester Marina in Essex when advised of a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle near the park on Aug. 22 around 2:30 p.m.

The officers approached a stationary vehicle with two occupants. Police say they were in possession of open liquor and quantities of suspected illicit narcotics.

A 31-year-old and a 51-year-old, both from Windsor, were arrested and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Oct. 7.

They are charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – cocaine and possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – opioid.

Police say they would like to thank those who came forward to report this activity resulting in the seizure of suspected illicit narcotics and the arrest of the individuals involved.

OPP encourage anyone observing suspicious behaviour to contact the Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or in an emergency 911.