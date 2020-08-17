WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are looking for the handgun involved in a shooting incident Sunday that sent one victim to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Seminole Street and Hickory Road for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

Police say officers attended the scene and found a man with injuries consistent with being involved in a physical confrontation. There was no mention of gunfire during the initial portion of the investigation.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it was discovered while at the hospital the man also had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The scene of the assault was contained and an investigation involving the firearm discharge was launched.

Police say the assault victim had been socializing with a group of acquaintances at a church in the 2600 block of Seminole Street into the early hours Sunday. An argument ensued at one point and the victim was assaulted.

The dispute then carried on outside the church and a firearm was discharged, causing injury to the man.

Police believe the incident involved a small caliber handgun that was in the possession of the victim who sustained the gunshot injury.

A 34-year-old Windsor man was arrested for assaulting the injured man.

The victim, a 51-year-old Windsor man was also arrested and is facing carless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and assault with a weapon charges.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time, however, the involved handgun remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.