

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor men have been charged after police say a man was robbed and assaulted in west Windsor.

On Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of Totten Street for a report of a robbery just occurred.

Officers quickly located a man who reported that he had been walking in the area with two acquaintances, when suddenly they assaulted and robbed him of some property.

The victim received minor injury, consistent with the reported assault.

Witnesses in the area also helped provide physical descriptions of the two male suspects as well as a direction of travel they had taken on foot following the incident.

Officers began searching the area.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. one suspect was arrested without incident a short distance away from the scene.

At approximately 7 p.m. the second suspect was located and arrested without incident in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue.

Police seized a small quantity of suspected crack cocaine from one of the suspects.

Hussein Ubeid, 21, from Windsor and Shadan Khan,18, from Windsor are both charged with robbery and possession of suspected cocaine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.