Two Windsor girls advance to Miss Teenage Canada pageant
Two Windsor girls will be vying for the Miss Teenage Canada crown.
Aliya Jasey earned first runner up and Julia Kawala was second runner up at the at the Miss Teenage Ontario regional pageant in Toronto on Sunday.
Jasey, 16, is a Grade 10 student at St. Anne’s Cathoilic High School and Kawala, 17, is a Grade 12 student at Holy Names Catholic High School.
The girls will both head to the national Miss Teenage Canada pageant this summer.
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
Photos show destruction of world's largest airplane in Ukraine
The full extent of the damage to the Antonov AN-225 aircraft, named 'Mriya,' or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was seen after Russian troops withdrew last week from Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv, which was among the first strategic targets of the invasion of Ukraine.
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Trudeau taps former premier to take over selection process for next Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched the selection process to identify a new Supreme Court of Canada justice who will soon replace retiring justice Michael Moldaver.
Vehicle leaves path of destruction in Edmonton during police chase
A driver is in custody following a police chase and a destructive rampage in Edmonton that left at least one person in need of medical care.
Former Supreme Court justice's report on military sexual misconduct expected May 20
National Defence Minister Anita Anand told a Senate committee on Monday that a highly anticipated report on sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces is expected to be released on May 20.
Many Canadians unaware that Benadryl is no longer recommended as first choice for allergy medication: experts
Two years after the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology put out a position statement specifying that newer antihistamines should be recommended over first generation antihistamines such as Benadryl, many Canadians and doctors are still reaching for the common allergy medication, with experts saying brand recognition makes it hard to break habits.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival will return this summer.
-
Guelph considering extra fee for single-use plastics
Guelph is considering taking a big step forward in reducing single-use plastics, and it could mean consumers will have to pay a little more for convenience.
London
-
Couple found dead near Brussels Ont. identified by OPP
Huron OPP have released the names of the victims and an accused suspect after two people were found dead at a home in Brussels, Ont. on March 30.
-
Two London women charged in relation to weapons investigation
Two women from London are facing criminal charges stemming from a recent weapons investigation.
-
Police investigating fatal collision involving horse and buggy in Grey Highlands
A collision between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy in Grey Highlands has left one person deceased.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man facing sex assault charges involving young girls seeking bail
A 19-year-old Innisfil man charged with several sex-related offences involving underage girls made his first appearance virtually at the Barrie Courthouse on Monday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
-
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man for following women in truck, seize weapons
A 40-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent acts after multiple complaints about women being followed by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Lasalle Boulevard area, police say.
-
One killed, three injured in Highway 69 crash
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 about 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound killed one and sent three others to hospital Sunday night, police say.
-
Double fatality on Highway 17 near Massey
Saturday night's collision on Highway 17 was a double fatality, police say.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa reaches new height
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater has reached a new height, according to recent data and cases in local hospitals are rising.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' dies in Mexico hospital
Dave Beatty, a Brockville, Ont. man known as 'Island Dave,' has died after fighting for his life in a Mexico hospital, friends said Monday.
-
Toronto
-
-
Toronto's top doctor urges people to return to wearing masks as sixth wave hits Ontario
Toronto's top doctor is urging residents to return to wearing masks in public indoor settings amid a rise in COVID-19 transmission in the city.
-
Ontario reports 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, no new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 857 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
Montreal
-
Quebec MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault trial to begin on Nov. 7
Rimouski MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault jury trial will finally begin on Nov. 7. It's scheduled to last three weeks.
-
Quebec to announce the future of mask mandates on Tuesday
Quebec will announce on Tuesday what if any the future of any potential mask mandates.
-
H5N1: Highly infectious bird flu strain detected in Quebec geese
Three cases of avian flu have been detected in Quebec as a highly infectious strain spreads across the country.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
New survey indicates 81 per cent support official bilingualism in New Brunswick
A new survey indicates 81 per cent of New Brunswickers support the law that makes French and English official languages in the province -- the only such legislation in Canada.
-
Spring storm: Snowfall warnings in effect for Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Most schools in Nova Scotia were closed and weather warnings were in effect Monday as a spring snowfall blanketed parts of the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Crown alleges accused in Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance and death driven by financial desperation
A trial started Monday morning for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
Winnipeg city councillor leaving finance committee, EPC
One Winnipeg city councillor is resigning as the chair of the city’s standing policy committee for finance, and is stepping away from the executive policy committee (EPC).
-
WPS searching for missing 16-year-old girl, last seen March 21
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winnipeg teenager.
Calgary
-
Dr. Verna Yiu fired from Alberta Health Services, new president and CEO sought
Alberta Health Services has announced the departure of president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu as the health-care system shifts to pandemic recovery and renewal.
-
Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police
Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake last week, had been shot.
-
New event centre committee meets for first time as Calgary looks to replace Saddledome
Calgary's new event centre committee is off and running and the new chair of the group says it's not a matter of if a new arena will be built, it's when.
Edmonton
-
$9M in total damages from Erindale apartment fire, no known cause yet
A fire at a west Edmonton apartment building caused $9 million in damages in total.
-
Path of destruction left after police chase through northeast Edmonton
One person is in custody and at least one person was taken to hospital after the driver of a truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
Métis Nation of Alberta marks historic return of bison to traditional lands
The Métis Nation of Alberta says the arrival of 20 wood bison at a site northeast of Edmonton was a historic moment.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford starts public engagement for flood mitigation plan
Abbotsford residents impacted by catastrophic floods last fall are getting their say in plans to prevent future disasters.
-
2 dogs struck and killed in Kamloops crash, RCMP looking for driver
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a driver who allegedly struck and killed two dogs early Monday morning.
-
Weeks after finishing cancer treatment, B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of British Columbia says he's tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms are mild "thanks to being fully vaccinated."