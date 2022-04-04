Two Windsor girls advance to Miss Teenage Canada pageant

Two Windsor girls will be vying for the Miss Teenage Canada crown.

Aliya Jasey earned first runner up and Julia Kawala was second runner up at the at the Miss Teenage Ontario regional pageant in Toronto on Sunday.

Jasey, 16, is a Grade 10 student at St. Anne’s Cathoilic High School and Kawala, 17, is a Grade 12 student at Holy Names Catholic High School.

The girls will both head to the national Miss Teenage Canada pageant this summer.