WINDSOR, ONT. -- Considering a trip to the beach to escape the heat? There are a few local spots where swimming should be avoided.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released its weekly beach water testing Wednesday and two local beaches had to be closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water, making it unsafe for swimming.

Seacliff Beach in Leamington and Mettawas Beach in Kingsville have been closed while Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, and Point Pelee North West Beach have been issued a beach warning. All have been deemed unsafe for swimming.

Beach goers can take a dip in the lake at Belle River Beach, Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach and Sandpoint Beach without.

Every Monday the health unit samples E. coli levels at nine of the region’s beaches. If the beach is closed due to high bacteria levels, it will be resampled on Thursday of the same week, those results will be available Friday.

WECHU says the bacterial counts reflect conditions at the time of sampling. Conditions can change from day to day depending on weather conditions and lake levels.

Before visiting any beach, the health unit suggests taking a look at its Beach Safety Page for the most up to date information.