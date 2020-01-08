Two-week shutdown planned at Windsor Assembly Plant
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:40AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:43AM EST
The line at the Windsor Assembly Plant making the Chrysler Pacifica in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 6, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- The Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down for another week in January.
Unifor Local 444 says Fiat Chrysler Automobiles told the union that the plant will be down the week of Jan. 13.
A planned shutdown was already scheduled for the week of Jan. 20.
FCA employs about 6,000 workers.