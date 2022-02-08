Two-vehicle crash in Essex County sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

OPP responded to a collision at Essex County Road 20 and Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline) on the border of Kingsville, Ont. and Essex, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Source: OPP). OPP responded to a collision at Essex County Road 20 and Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline) on the border of Kingsville, Ont. and Essex, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Source: OPP).

Windsor Top Stories