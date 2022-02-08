Two-vehicle crash in Essex County sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Essex County.

OPP responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Essex County Road 20 and Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline) on the border of Kingsville and Essex on Tuesday.

Police say two occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital; one with minor injuries and one with life threatening injuries.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) was also called to the scene. The intersection was closed in both directions for the police investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.