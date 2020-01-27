Two-vehicle crash impacts traffic on Central Ave at E.C. Row
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 11:52AM EST
Windsor police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Central Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- Windsor police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Central Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway.
It happened around 11:05 a.m. on Monday.
Police say there were no major injuries.
Central Avenue was blocked on the overpass for cleanup. At least one of the cars had to be towed away.