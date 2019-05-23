Two-vehicle crash closes Highway 3 in Leamington
Police say two people were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 3 on Thursday, May 23. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 23, 2019 1:28PM EDT
Essex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Leamington.
Police say the crash took place on Highway 3 near County Road 34 on Thursday morning.
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the road will reopen once the vehicles have been cleared.
CTV's Angelo Aversa is en route. More coming.