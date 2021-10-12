Two-vehicle collision downs traffic light, sends one to hospital

Windsor police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Giles Boulevard and Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Courtesy OnLocation) Windsor police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Giles Boulevard and Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Courtesy OnLocation)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver