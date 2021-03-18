WINDSOR, ONT. -- Highway 3 was shut down north of Kingsville early Thursday following a two-vehicle collision.

Provincial police tweeted that the highway was closed in both directions between South Talbot and County Road 29 around 12:50 a.m.

According to police one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and as of 8 a.m. the roadway remained closed.