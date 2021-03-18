Advertisement
Two-vehicle collision closes Highway 3 north of Kingsville
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 8:14AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 10:52AM EDT
Two-vehicle collision closed parts of Highway 3 north of Kingsville, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 18. 2021. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Highway 3 was shut down north of Kingsville early Thursday following a two-vehicle collision.
Provincial police tweeted that the highway was closed in both directions between South Talbot and County Road 29 around 12:50 a.m.
According to police one person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and as of 8 a.m. the roadway remained closed.
