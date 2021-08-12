WINDSOR, ONT. -- Niagara police say they have identified two unmasked people in a photo released from the residence where a Windsor woman and Toronto woman were found dead.

Police continue to investigate the fatal shootings of Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor and Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto that occurred on Jan. 19, 2021, in the Town of Fort Erie.

On July 8, investigators released a photograph taken from inside the residence on the night of the murders. Police appealed to the public in an attempt to identify the persons captured in that photograph.

Investigators say they would like to thank the public for their continued interest in this investigation. The two unmasked people in the photograph have now been identified and no further information regarding their identity is being released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

The $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these murders is still in effect.

Should you have any information or evidence related to this homicide investigation, please contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit Tip Line at (289) 248-1058.