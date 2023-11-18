Two times in two days: House in downtown Windsor catches fire again

Windsor fire crews attended a house fire at 667 Windsor Ave. Saturday afternoon.

This is the second time in 48 hours that house was caught ablaze.

Fire crews attended the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and were able to quickly put out the flames.

Windsor police were on scene to control traffic around the area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Windsor fire crews attended a house fire at 667 Windsor Ave. on Nov. 18, 2023. (Source: On Location/X)