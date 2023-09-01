Two Thursday crashes being investigated by Windsor police
Windsor police is continuing to investigate two crashes that happened Thursday in the city.
The first happened around 3 p.m. between a motorcycle and a car in the area of Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue.
According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the second crash in the area of Mill Street and Sandwich Street where a vehicle tried to turn south from Mill to Sandwich and struck a mother and a child that was in a stroller.
Both the mother and child were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver in this incident was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to pedestrians.
