Two-term NDP incumbent takes on full field of candidates

Ontario New Democratic Party candidate Lisa Gretzky has served two terms as member of provincial parliament for Windsor West, but a full slate of candidates is looking to unseat the veteran politician.

Gretzky has served in a number of critic portfolios including homelessness and education, and most recently, the critic of community and social services.

She says there’s more work to be done to make life more affordable.

“I look forward to continuing to be your, once at Queen’s Park, to working alongside you to ensure that you’re able to afford a home, that your kids get the best education, and that our seniors are given the respect and dignity that they deserve,” Gretzky says.

But she’s facing some tough competition.

Linda McCurdy is a local hall of fame track and field athlete, a prominent defence lawyer and small business owner.

She’s hoping to return the seat to the Liberals, which held the riding from 1995 to 2014.

“I’m mainly running because I care about babies and I care about how they grow,” McCurdy says. “Of course, we’re all somebody’s baby. That’s why I’m proud to run as a Liberal. The Liberal Party has created a platform that will make Ontario a place to grow.”

Progressive Conservative candidate John Leontowicz is also vying for a seat at the table.

The recently retired LaSalle police chief of 21 years is touting PC Party leader Doug Ford’s recent investments in the region’s auto sector.

“As MPP, I will work hard for Doug Ford and the PC Party to get it done, including rebuilding Ontario’s economy, work for workers, building infrastructure and highways, keeping costs down and staying open,” Leontowicz says.

Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale is a small business owner and is running for the Green Party of Ontario.

She believes all Ontarians deserve a high quality of life.

”I’m asking you to be brave this election and to vote Green,” Glovasky-Ridsdale says. “We have a vision for a caring society, connected communities and looking forward to a climate economy.”

Rounding out the field is Jeremy Palko.

It’s not the first foray into politics for Palko. He previously ran for the Christian Heritage Party in Essex at the federal level in 2021.

The automotive and marine engineer coaches and volunteers in the community and says the current government’s policies are what spurred him to once again run for office.

“I want Ontarians to take Ontario back from the tyrannical and epically failed governments of the Doug Ford PC’s, Liberals and NDP,” Palko says. “The Ontario Party is the only party with the principled leadership to follow through and make June 3rd a fresh new beginning for Ontario.”

The election takes place June 2, 2022.