Two teens on bikes hit by vehicle in Wallaceburg
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 11:27AM EDT
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say two teens were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Wallaceburg.
The teens were riding through a parking lot along McNaughton Avenue Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Minor injuries were reported by the teens.
Police believe the vehicle involved was a silver Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Steven Gagnon at steveng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87339. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.