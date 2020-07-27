WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say two teens were struck by a vehicle while riding their bikes in Wallaceburg.

The teens were riding through a parking lot along McNaughton Avenue Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported by the teens.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a silver Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Steven Gagnon at steveng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87339. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.