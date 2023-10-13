Two suspects wanted for vehicle theft and credit card fraud

Windsor police have released a video and are asking for help identifying two suspects wanted for a motor vehicle theft and fraud.

On Thursday, officers were called to a gas station in the 3400 block of Walker Road for a report of a vehicle theft.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Case #: 23-118988

Police seek suspects in motor vehicle theft and credit card fraud

Just after 6 a.m., police say an individual entered the gas station and left their car running in the parking lot with their wallet inside.

Shortly thereafter, two suspects arrived at the location in a newer-model sedan. One suspect exited the sedan to check the door of the unattended vehicle. After finding it unlocked, police say the suspect left the premises in the stolen vehicle. The second suspect followed in the newer-model sedan.

About an hour later, the two suspects used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at two locations in the 200-500 block of Tecumseh Rd. E.

The first suspect is described as a tanned, tall male with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hoodie, dark blue jeans, and a black medical mask.

The second suspect is described as a white male of average height and build. At the time of the incident, he wore a white and grey Puma zip-up sweater, beige pants, black Puma baseball hat, and a white/blue medical mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model four-door Audi sedan, purple or dark blue in colour.

The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2014 Honda Civic, with plate number CYES090 and a dent on the rear driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.