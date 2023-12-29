WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road

    Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.

    Police say between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23, the suspects entered the store on three separate occasions, concealed items, then left without paying.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

