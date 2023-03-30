Two suspects wanted for arson at former Mission Thrift Store

The Windsor Police Service’s Arson Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects after police say they intentionally set fire to the former Mission Thrift Store.

Officers responded to an active fire at the building in the 300 block of Giles Blvd East around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Giles East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Fire and Rescue put out the blaze, but police say the structure sustained between $500,000 and $1 million in damage.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Through investigation, members of the arson unit determined that the fire was set deliberately. Police say two men were observed leaving the scene in a stolen U-Haul truck when the fire first started. The truck was later located and seized as evidence.

Residents with surveillance or dashcam footage – particularly those who live in the area of Giles Blvd. – are encouraged to check for evidence on March 29, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.