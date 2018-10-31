

Two suspects have been arrested and a hold and secure at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School has been lifted.

Police say the suspects were arrested in separate locations in the city.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board says students will be dismissed at their regular time.

A tweet from the board says a threat was made towards an individual who is not currently in the building.

The hold and secure was a precautionary measure while police investigate.

Windsor police confirmed they were investigating at the school.