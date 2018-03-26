

Two students were taken to hospital after the school bus they were riding in flipped onto its side in Chatham-Kent.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. Monday on Riverview Line at Merlin Rd. in Prairie Siding.

Chatham-Kent police say there were four children on board the bus when the driver lost control and the bus left the roadway.

Two students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The bus driver, an 82-year-old Chatham man, has been charged with careless driving.