Two students taken to hospital after school bus flips in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a school bus crash on Riverview Line at Merlin Rd in Chatham, Ont., March 26, 2018. (Peter Langille / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 9:28AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 26, 2018 4:50PM EDT
Two students were taken to hospital after the school bus they were riding in flipped onto its side in Chatham-Kent.
It happened before 8:30 a.m. Monday on Riverview Line at Merlin Rd. in Prairie Siding.
Chatham-Kent police say there were four children on board the bus when the driver lost control and the bus left the roadway.
Two students were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The bus driver, an 82-year-old Chatham man, has been charged with careless driving.