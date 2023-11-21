Two separate apartment fires in the same Tecumseh building
Tecumseh firefighters responded to two separate apartment fires at the same building hours apart.
Crews were called to 1200 Southfield Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Monday and 12 a.m. on Tuesday.
Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services says when firefighters arrived at the first call, they saw heavy smoke in the hallway and fire in the apartment. Crews knocked down the fire quickly.
Two people were displaced. Fire officials say others were also displaced, but an unknown number.
Most of the building is vacant as it is recently constructed.
The cause is still under investigation with damage estimated at $400,000.
For the second fire, firefighters were called back to another unit on the same floor after receiving a call of light smoke in an apartment.
Tecumseh fire says there was light smoke, but no fire was found. The smoke was cleared by their crews.
Both incidents are currently under investigation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts across provinces in effect for Tuesday through Thursday.
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
Crown stays charge against RCMP officer who kneeled on man's neck during 2019 arrest
A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.
Kitchener
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway
A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.
-
Waterloo-Wellington issued freezing rain warning
Those in Waterloo Region and Wellington County should expect to see some ice building up throughout Tuesday.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
Barrie
-
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
-
School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board
Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.
-
'How safe do you feel?' Barrie police launch community survey on safety and service
Barrie police launched its 2023 survey to find out how the public feels the service is doing to ensure safety in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Children's Aid Societies in the north face major funding, staffing challenges
Children's Aid Societies (CAS) in parts of northeastern Ontario are facing a number of challenges stemming from a lack of financial support from the province.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Winter weather advisory in effect for afternoon snowfall, freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Ottawa Valley and eastern Ontario for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning for snowfall and freezing rain.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
Atlantic
-
4 new student housing projects to be built for Nova Scotia Community College campuses
Students attending the Nova Scotia Community College will soon have more options when it comes to housing.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s MacDonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the MacDonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Crown stays charge against RCMP officer who kneeled on man's neck during 2019 arrest
A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.
Calgary
-
Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday
Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to Tuesday, snow possible Wednesday
Calgarians started their day Tuesday with a temperature 17 C warmer than average.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday
Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Rolling Stones announce show in Vancouver, only Canadian date on new tour
Some long overdue satisfaction is in store for Rolling Stones fans who were let down when the band cancelled their 2020 visit to Vancouver.
-
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.