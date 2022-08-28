Two sent to hospital after train strikes vehicle in Chatham, Ont.

Two people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a train struck a vehicle in Chatham on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, multiple 9-1-1 calls were received at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an accident on Colbourne Street, between Princess Street North and Prince Street North in Chatham.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene where a vehicle had been struck by a train.

The driver and passenger were transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The area was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Chatham-Kent police are leading the investigation.