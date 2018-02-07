

CTV Windsor





An Amherstburg councillor is concerned over the decision to run school buses in snowy and slippery conditions Wednesday morning.

Essex County OPP say there was over 20 crashes, including two involving school buses, due to the recent snowfall. A tow truck operator says there was a third school bus crash.

Amherstburg councillor Rick Fryer questions the decision to send out the school buses.

“The buses, I don't think should have been out this morning because of driver and student safety,” says Rick Fryer.

Fryer is not only addressing student safety on a bus but student safety waiting to get picked up.

“This morning there was probably a half to a quarter kilometre visibility for myself driving into Windsor to where I work,” says Fryer. “If you have students standing where they normally would what's it for a student to be hit by a car that slips.

Crystal Williamson, regional manager for Sharp Bus Lines, says 21 spotters were out early this morning as early as 5:20 a.m. and she is comfortable with the consortium made to run buses.

The first collision involving a bus took place on Concession 14 in Essex near Walker Side Road.

There were 17 high school students aboard when the bus slid off the road and entered a ditch.

No one, including the driver, was injured.

Essex-Windsor EMS attended as a precaution only.

The youth were subsequently boarded onto another bus and taken to school.

“Another bus came out to get them,” says GECDSB spokesperson Scott Scantlebury. “They were transported to the school. Parents of all the students were notified. At the scene, no one reported serious injury. There were no obvious serious injuries but we're going to keep an eye on the students just to be sure.”

The second collision occurred in the area of Highway 3 and Essex County Road 29 (Division Road) Kingsville, where a school bus with driver only was struck by another vehicle.

No injuries to either driver were reported.

The 20 collisions were reported between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.