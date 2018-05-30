

CTV Windsor





The Bob Probert Ride is heading into its eighth year and will celebrate this year's event with two road captains.

Former Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks right winger Scott Parker will be joined by Detroit radio personality Meltdown.

This year's ride takes place June 24. It will begin at Thunder Road Harley-Davidson and make stops at the Fort Fun Centre in Amherstburg, Colchester Bar and Grill and Wolfhead Distillery, before finishing at the Ciociaro Club.

Throughout the years, the event has supported cardiac wellness programs in Windsor-Essex raising just under $800,000 to date.

The Bridal Ball donated $10,000 to help kick start the fundraising initiative.