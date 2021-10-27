Two residents honoured with OPP life-saving award

Top: Deacon Ross is pictured with Inspector Glenn Miller, (Essex County OPP Detachment Commander), Bottom: Carter Faust is pictured with Inspector Glenn Miller. (Courtesy Essex County OPP) Top: Deacon Ross is pictured with Inspector Glenn Miller, (Essex County OPP Detachment Commander), Bottom: Carter Faust is pictured with Inspector Glenn Miller. (Courtesy Essex County OPP)

Windsor Top Stories