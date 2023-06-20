Two protests planned outside GECDSB office

A protest and counter-protest are planned outside the Greater Essex County District School Board office Tuesday night.

Members of the Parents for Parents rights group planned to protest the board’s decision to limit in-person board meeting to staff and trustees only.

When the board made the announcement on June 14, it stated it was “to allow for the orderly and expeditious completion of regular business meetings in a safe and secure setting for staff and members of the board.”

According to AM800 News, some of the issues Parents for Parents rights are concerned about revolve around gender identify policy and books, with the group wanting to make sure they're based on curriculum and for the appropriate age.

2SLGBTQIA+ Windsorites and allies are staging a counter-protest on Tuesday.

One of the counter-protest organizers, who choose to go by the name Dee, spoke with The Dan MacDonald Show. Dee says the counter-protest is to show support for the school board and spread a message of positivity.

~ CTV News Windsor reporter Travis Fortnum is covering the protests tonight. This is a developing story. More details coming.