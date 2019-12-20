SOUTHGATE, ONT. -- Two Windsor men are facing charges after police say they drove into two police cruisers while attempting to flee in stolen vehicles.

Huron OPP, Wellington OPP and Grey Bruce OPP were investigating multiple stolen vehicles with the same suspects on Thursday. It began in the Goderich area with a stolen black truck.

Police say during the suspect's criminal activity a second vehicle, a white van, was stolen and driven to Township of Southgate, where OPP deployed a spike belt. The vehicle was successfully rendered not drivable.

OPP say the driver and passenger fled on foot and a third vehicle, a white truck, was stolen from a garage at Southgate Sideroad 15.

The suspects drove the vehicle through the garage door to exit the building.

The stolen vehicle ran into police cruisers on the scene, damaging two OPP cruisers.

Two occupants ran from the stolen vehicle and were arrested a short time later by officers and OPP K9 units.

A 39-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

2 counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle,

2 counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, section 354(1)(a) CC

Flight from peace officer, section 320.17 CC

Dangerous operation, section 320.13(1) CC

2 counts of Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon, section 270.01(1)(a) CC

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence, section 348(1)(b) CC

Mischief - destroys or damages property, section 430(1)(a) CC

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, section 733.1(1) CC

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code, section 320.18(1)(a) CC

Driving while under suspension, section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

A 24-year-old Windsor man has been charge with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle, section 333.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

2 counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, section 354(1)(a) CC

Flight from peace officer, section 320.17 CC

Dangerous operation, section 320.13(1) CC

Fail to Comply with Undertaking, section 145(3) CC

Driving while under suspension, section 53(1) HTA

Both accused were remanded into custody in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Dec. 19.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.