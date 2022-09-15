Two people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after east Windsor crash

Windsor police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the east side of the city.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Princess Avenue at 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday.

The roadway is shut down to all traffic.

Police say there are reported to be life-threatening injuries to two occupants that were in the vehicle.

A witness says he was sleeping in the front room of his house when he was woken up by “a double bang.” He went out to have a look at what happened and called 911 immediately.

“The street is like a throughway of speeders,” he says. “It’s nuts.”

He says he thinks it’s because there are no sidewalks. He says there have been crashes on the street in the past.

The witness says there appeared to be four people in the car.

Traffic reconstruction officers are currently investigating. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Anyone who saw the crash or has video can contact police.