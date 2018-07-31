

CTV Windsor





Two people were taken to hospital related to a hazardous materials investigation in the west end.

Windsor police and fire crews were called to the 3600 block of Sandwich Street on Tuesday.

Police say they located a white powdery substance, possibly fentanyl, within a vehicle. The area was contained as the matter is being investigated.

A grey Ford Escape was taped off in front of the Corner Store No.10 Food Mart at the corner of Prince and Sandwich.

Windsor police say the two people were taken to hospital around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after appearing to be in medical distress. No word on their condition.

The Explosive Disposal Unit tested the suspected drugs on scene.

Officers were asking the public to avoid Sandwich Street between Prince Road and Watkins Street. The roads have been reopened.