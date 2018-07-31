Two people taken to hospital related to west end hazmat investigation
Police say they located suspected hazardous material within a vehicle on Sandwich Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:12PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 2:35PM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital related to a hazardous materials investigation in the west end.
Windsor police and fire crews were called to the 3600 block of Sandwich Street on Tuesday.
Police say they located a white powdery substance, possibly fentanyl, within a vehicle. The area was contained as the matter is being investigated.
A grey Ford Escape was taped off in front of the Corner Store No.10 Food Mart at the corner of Prince and Sandwich.
Windsor police say the two people were taken to hospital around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after appearing to be in medical distress. No word on their condition.
The Explosive Disposal Unit tested the suspected drugs on scene.
Officers were asking the public to avoid Sandwich Street between Prince Road and Watkins Street. The roads have been reopened.
WPS hazmat officer hosed down after investigating vehicle on Sandwich St with suspected drugs inside... possibly Fentanyl. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/lk5PXtgZtt— Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) July 31, 2018