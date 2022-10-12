Two people taken to hospital following Highway 3 crash

Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville.

OPP report it happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 3 between Division Road and County Road 27.

Both people taken to hospital were the lone occupants of their vehicles.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.