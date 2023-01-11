Two people taken to hospital after crash in Amherstburg

Two vehicles were removed after a crash at Howard (County Road 9) and Alma in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Two vehicles were removed after a crash at Howard (County Road 9) and Alma in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver