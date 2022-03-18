Two people killed after crash between Leamington and Wheatley

Essex County OPP say two people have died after a three-vehicle collision between Leamington and Wheatley, Ont., on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Sanjay Maru / CTV Windsor) Essex County OPP say two people have died after a three-vehicle collision between Leamington and Wheatley, Ont., on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Sanjay Maru / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver