Two people killed after crash between Leamington and Wheatley

Essex County OPP say two people have died after a three-vehicle collision between Leamington and Wheatley.

Around 6:44 a.m. Friday, police say an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line on Essex County Road 34 and sideswiped a utility van and then struck a westbound sedan head on.

The two occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Essex County Road 34 between CR 37 and CR 21 is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle collision this morning that killed 2 people.



Essex-Windsor EMS took the driver and sole occupant of the pick-up truck to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the utility van was uninjured.

OPP technical traffic collision investigators were called to the scene.

Police say Essex County Road 34 between Essex County Road 37 and Essex County Road 21 is currently closed in both directions. The motoring public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.