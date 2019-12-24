Two people in hospital and seven displaced from house of fire on Cameron near University Avenue
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019 1:02PM EST
House fire on Cameron near University Ave. in Windsor (CTV News/Chris Campbell)
WINDSOR, ONTARIO -- The Windsor Fire crew were kept busy this morning taking care of a house fire in the 500 block of Cameron near University Avenue in Windsor.
At around 1pm Tuesday afternoon, Windsor Fire tweeted that while the fire is now out, two people were transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation and seven people were displaced.
More to come.