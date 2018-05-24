Two people hurt after crash on Malden Road
An SUV sustained heavy damage after a crash on Malden Road in LaSalle, Ont., on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (MIchelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 9:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 24, 2018 11:03AM EDT
LaSalle police have closed Malden Road after a three-vehicle crash.
The collision took place between a cube van and two SUV’s on Thursday around 7 a.m.
Police say two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.