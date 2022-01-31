Two people facing 18 charges after loaded gun and drugs seized

A Windsor woman and Walpole Island First Nation man are facing 18 charges after a loaded firearm and drugs were seized.

Members of the Lambton County Community Street Crimes Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, along with members of the Walpole Island Police Service and Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence on Peters Road on Jan. 28, at 5 a.m.

A quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and hydromorphone were seized along with a loaded firearm and ammunition.

A 30-year-old Windsor woman, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (two counts),

Uttering threats and,

Assault a Peace Officer.

A 41-year-old Walpole Island First Nation man, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm,

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon or ammunition (two counts),

Unauthorized possession of a weapon (two counts) and,

Failure to comply with release order (six counts).

The Windsor woman has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice-Sarnia on a later date. The Walpole man has been held in custody following a bail hearing on Jan. 28.

The search warrant is a result of investigations initiated due to the State of Emergency declared by Walpole Island First Nation for the their current drug epidemic.

Lambton County OPP continues to work in conjunction with Walpole Police Service and Chatham-Kent Police Service to address the opioid-related crisis.

