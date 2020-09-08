Advertisement
Two people displaced following Labour Day house fire
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 6:23AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 8, 2020 9:57AM EDT
Boarded up windows after a house fire on Aire Place in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 8, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT -- Two people have been displaced from their home following a house fire on Labour Day.
Fire crews were called to a fire at an address on Aire Place Monday evening after heaving smoke was reported in the building.
The fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported.
An initial investigation determined that the fire began in a second floor bedroom and caused $100,000 in damages.
The cause has been listed as undetermined.