Two people die after house fire in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent fire officials say two people have died after a house fire in Wallaceburg Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 315 Elgin St. for a house fire around 2 a.m.

“Two persons rescued from the home have been confirmed deceased,” said a statement from Chatham-Kent fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will also be attending the scene.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More coming.

With files from CTV's Matt Thompson.