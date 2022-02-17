Two people die after house fire in Wallaceburg
Wallaceburg house fire on Feb. 17, 2022. (ckfiredept/Twitter)
Chatham-Kent fire officials say two people have died after a house fire in Wallaceburg Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 315 Elgin St. for a house fire around 2 a.m.
“Two persons rescued from the home have been confirmed deceased,” said a statement from Chatham-Kent fire.
The Ontario Fire Marshal will also be attending the scene.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More coming.
With files from CTV's Matt Thompson.