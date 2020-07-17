WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people are facing charges after an Amherstburg break-in where three vehicles were stolen.

Patrol officers from the Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment responded to a report of a break and enter on Tuesday.

Police say three vehicles were stolen, along with several other items.

On Wednesday, members of the Property Crimes Unit were continuing to actively the incident, where the stolen pick-up truck remained missing.

Officers say they saw the stolen vehicle with two occupants inside.

The vehicle parked in an alley near the 2600 block of Howard Avenue. At approximately 1 p.m., a male passenger exited the vehicle and he was arrested without incident by members of the Property Crimes Unit. With assistance of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

The female driver was also arrested without incident.

Through investigation, police say they determined the woman was driving the stolen vehicle while impaired.

A 29-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and occupying a motor vehicle taken without consent.

A 32-year-old Windsor woman is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, occupying a motor vehicle taken without consent, and impaired driving – drug-related.

Police say the stolen motorcycle in this case had been previously recovered by another police agency. No suspects were located with the motorcycle, which was discovered unoccupied.

All three stolen vehicles have been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.