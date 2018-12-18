

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing $5,000 in meat and a commercial vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the 600 block of Glengarry Avenue on Friday around 9:10 pm.

Investigation revealed the vehicle had been left running, unattended, and contained over $5,000 in boxed meat products marked with a company logo.

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., officers attended in the 800 block of Langlois Avenue for a report of a vehicle blocking an alleyway.

Through investigation, officers determined that the vehicle in the alley was the stolen commercial vehicle.

Police say all of the meat was missing from the recovered vehicle.

Officers searched the area and located the keys to the vehicle and an empty box of meat.

Officers also observed another box with the company logo outside of a residence in the 1000 block of Cataraqui Street.

Police say also located at the residence, in the rear yard, was a stolen motorcycle and an e-bike.

The involved suspects were located and arrested without incident.

The residence was held while investigators in the Major Crimes Branch obtained judicial authorization to search the residence.

During the search of the residence, a box of stolen meat and a prohibited weapon (knife) were seized.

Mitchell Larocque, 36, from Windsor, is charged with theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 x3, unlicensed person possess prohibited weapon or device and failing to comply with probation.

Claudia Bowes, 29, from Windsor, is charged with theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 x3 and unlicensed person possess prohibited weapon or device.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the community of the importance of removing ignition keys from any unattended vehicle. Police say stolen vehicles are a danger to everyone - lock it or lose it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.