Two people charged after trailer theft complaint leads to recovered stolen vehicle

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people who allegedly stole a vehicle in Toronto and were attempting to steal a trailer in Chatham.

Early Friday morning around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a complaint of a man and woman attempting to steal a trailer on Sass Road in Chatham.

The man and woman left the area in a vehicle and were located by police near the overpass of the 401 and Scane Road in Ridgetown.

The woman was located in the vehicle and placed under arrest. The man attempted to flee from police on foot and was located a short distance away.

Through investigation, police say they also learned that the vehicle they were operating was reported stolen from Toronto on May 15, 2023.

The 51-year-old man of Grand Pointe was charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with release order.

The 50-year-old Windsor woman was charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and facilitating a breach.

Both the man and woman were held pending a bail hearing.