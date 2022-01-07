Two people charged after Leamington assault with 'edged weapon'

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP officers have charged two people following an assault in Leamington earlier this week.

On Monday around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting an assault that occurred on Oak Street East.

The subsequent investigation by the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit revealed the victim was assaulted by known individuals and then threatened with an edged weapon while inside a vehicle.

They victim was able to escape the encounter to seek medical attention and contacted police.

Investigators were able to identify the accused and they were arrested and taken into custody.

As a result, police arrested and charged:

Elias Chavira-Gonzalez, 32, of Essex, with the following offences:

Assault with A Weapon S.267(a) CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm

The accused remains in custody with an upcoming court date.

Joshua Elechkar,23, Kingsville, with the following offences:

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Leamington at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.