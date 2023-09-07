Two people arrested in connection to Lakeshore armed robbery

A Lakeshore resident returned home on an August afternoon to find a person in a ski mask inside their house with a “bladed object” in hand.

Essex County OPP say two people have since been arrested in connection with the armed robbery on Saturday Aug. 19 at a home on Lakeshore Road 113.

Investigation into the robbery found one masked person was inside the house around 2:38 p.m. when the homeowner arrived. Once confronted, the suspect allegedly brandished the “bladed object.”

The suspect fled the area before police could arrive.

There were no injuries reported.

Members of the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit arrested two people on Monday.

One Windsor resident is facing charges of robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and operation while prohibited.

The second suspect, also of Windsor, has been charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Police say the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Toremain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com