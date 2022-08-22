Two people arrested after thefts from Chatham businesses
Chatham-Kent police say two people have been arrested after thefts from businesses in Chatham.
Police responded to a theft at a business on St. Clair Street on Aug. 12. Officers say the man was identified through surveillance footage.
On Aug. 18, police responded to a bicycle theft from a business on Third Street in Chatham. Through surveillance footage, police say they identified the man and the woman involved.
After attempts to locate the individuals, a warrant was sought for their arrest.
Shortly after midnight Sunday night, the man and woman were located and arrested on Keil Drive in Chatham.
The 47-year-old Chatham-Kent man was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of possession of the stolen property. The 30-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was arrested and charged with theft and possession of the stolen property.
They were released with a future court date of Sept. 19.
